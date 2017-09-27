Everyone is making the same joke about Twitter’s new 280-character limit

Back to Discover Home

For Twitter, its biggest feature and its greatest weakness are arguably the same thing – its 140-character restriction.

Now the site is looking to change all that by doubling that limit, and has already rolled out the new feature to a select group of users.

Of course, if there’s one thing Twitter users do well it’s reacting to news with wit and a raised eyebrow – or alternatively, repeatedly making the same joke.

Twitter’s co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey was suddenly able to be more verbose than usual as he explained the change.

But not everyone thought the extra words were necessary.

Some people looked to TV and music to try and explain the change.

Others, meanwhile, wondered what the change might mean for one of the world’s most famous tweeters, US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, you might want to prepare for threads to become even longer.

Of course, if you can’t think what to do with the new character count, you could always just do this.

Twitter announced the change on Tuesday night saying it wanted users to “easily express themselves on Twitter” in languages such as English and Spanish.

The 140-character limit remains for three languages – Japanese, Chinese and Korean – which allow more to be expressed in a single character.
KEYWORDS: Sci-Tech, Viral, Twitter, Reaction, UK, Twitter, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover