Everyone is loving that Millie Bobby Brown wore trainers to the SAGs

It might be surprising, but one of the biggest style stars of the moment is actually a 13-year-old girl.

Millie Bobby Brown has solidified her status as one of everyone’s favourite actors by rocking Converse on the red carpet of the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGs).

The Stranger Things star wore a custom pale pink Calvin Klein gown with some bright white Chucks.

Who says you can’t wear a gown and trainers? (Jordan Strauss/AP)

There seems to be an unwritten rule at awards shows that female stars have to wear vertiginous high heels to walk the red carpet. That’s what makes Millie’s choice of footwear so bold – she’s not only turned up in flat shoes, but trainers no less.

Her choice of Converse isn’t that surprising though, considering that Millie is a friend of the brand and last year fronted its Back To School campaign.

Millie’s fashion choices have come under particular scrutiny because she’s only 13, so everyone is loving that she’s going to big awards shows but still dressing her age.

just wanted to drop in to say that i'm really here for millie bobby brown wearing white converse and space buns like the 13-year-old she is!!!!!! #SAGAwards — nicole ~~~~~~ (@srsly_nicole) January 22, 2018

its so great to see millie confident enough to wear converse and space buns on the red carpet 💖 millie is still a kid and a bit of a goofball, and while its great to see her act mature and professional, i love seeing her embrace the clothes she loves and just have a good time! — ellen loves eve (@retrojeremy) January 22, 2018

Regardless of age, most people just can’t get over how cool she looks.

millie is wearing a dress with converse what a legend — ʝasmine (@TUBULARDOLAN) January 22, 2018

Millie B. Brown wore converse on the red carpet. She’s my hero. — 𝓂𝒾𝓃𝒶 (@mina_alexiaaa) January 22, 2018

omg i love that millie is wearing her dress with converse what a stylish lil lady — div (@sabftmendes) January 22, 2018

MILLIE IN CONVERSE ON THE RED CARPET 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — martarina💭 (@martkarp) January 21, 2018

It also sends a positive message about fashion not needing a huge price tag – a pair of white Converse Chucks will set you back less than £50.

millie bobby brown wearing converse on the red carpet,, proof you don’t need $1000 heels to look stunning — ￼ (@themindflayers) January 21, 2018

Pairing a dress with trainers is actually quite a classic combo, bringing some real Lily Allen circa 2006 vibes.

am I the only one that genuinely digs the dress and converse combo??? like yes millie — megs (@cherrypeletier) January 22, 2018

And the fact that Millie teamed her trainers with space buns is almost too much for some people to handle.

MILLIE IN SPACE BUNS AND CONVERSE I LOVE — em (@EmilySender) January 22, 2018

Awards shows are basically a marathon, what with walking the red carpet, sitting through the presentations and then attending after parties, so we bet Millie was really pleased by her comfortable choice of footwear by the end of the night.