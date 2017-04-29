Everyone is loving Michael D Higgins's reaction to Galway's winning goal last night
29/04/2017 - 15:44:13Back to Discover Home
Soccer fan and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins turned up last night to see Galway United's shock win over reigning champions Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park, and a nearby fan caught his reaction to his side's winning goal on camera, writes Denise O'Donoghue.
Galway maintained the lead throughout the match, but an equaliser from Dundalk's David McMillan had the home side worried.
This photo of @PresidentIRL must've been taken after David McMillan's equaliser ☺️ #GUFC pic.twitter.com/Q2H2wbON4H— Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) April 28, 2017
However those frowns were soon turned upside-down by Gary Shanahan in the 93rd minute. He fired the ball into the net and the crowd went wild.
Michael D was only delighted.
Well done Galway United!
@kilduffs @GalwayUnitedFC @league_ireland This is brilliant!— All Things GUFC (@AllThingsGUFC) April 28, 2017
@kilduffs @GalwayUnitedFC @league_ireland The league of irelands greatest fan— Patrick (@patrickjduffy11) April 29, 2017
@kilduffs @Brianmcg1994 what a man Michael D. Higgins is— Conor Slattery (@slattz95) April 29, 2017
Join the conversation - comment here