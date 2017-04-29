Everyone is loving Michael D Higgins's reaction to Galway's winning goal last night

Soccer fan and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins turned up last night to see Galway United's shock win over reigning champions Dundalk at Eamonn Deacy Park, and a nearby fan caught his reaction to his side's winning goal on camera, writes Denise O'Donoghue.

Galway maintained the lead throughout the match, but an equaliser from Dundalk's David McMillan had the home side worried.

However those frowns were soon turned upside-down by Gary Shanahan in the 93rd minute. He fired the ball into the net and the crowd went wild.

Michael D was only delighted.

Well done Galway United!