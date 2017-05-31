Everyone is completely baffled by the word 'covfefe' in Donald Trump's tweet
31/05/2017 - 08:19:26Back to Discover Home
Few things are as closely scrutinised as Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, and few tweets have caused as much head scratching as this one.
Yep, the tweet actually says “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, and the Internet was soon abuzz with people trying to work out what it actually means.
Trying to figure out what #Covfefe means even though it's just a meaningless typo... pic.twitter.com/KQQPmoocGr— Juan (@Freeze26_) May 31, 2017
Sure, it’s quite obviously a typo and Trump is probably trying to start the tweet “despite the negative press coverage”, but the glorious thing about “covfefe” is that over two hours later the tweet is still up on his page. This means that “covfefe” is intact, ready for people to appropriate any way they want.
People have been coming up with some seriously silly ways to use the new word, some inserting it into popular culture.
Never gonna covfefe you up,— Faith (@FaithVera_) May 31, 2017
Never gonna covfefe you down
Never gonna run around and
Covfefe you #covfefe pic.twitter.com/QOPpQyah7z
"You used to covfefe on my cellphone..." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/RVqQKbQstC— Tye Nevarez (@TyeGrr87) May 31, 2017
Just a reminder to all O.W.L. and N.E.W.T. Exam takers - it's "Cov-FE-fe," not "cov-fe-FE."— Muggle Studies Blog (@AdMuggleStudies) May 31, 2017
Constant Vigilance! #covfefe pic.twitter.com/oFzzalvvBo
Others have taken a more philosophical approach.
Trump: "My favorite quote of all time was by that Shakesfare dude: 'To #covfefe or not to covfefe, that is the question.'"— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 31, 2017
“That which does not kill us makes us covfefe.”— (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) May 31, 2017
~Friedrich Nietzsche
Some really got into the subtle nuances of the word.
In Britain, we spell it with a 'u'.#cuvfefe #covfefe pic.twitter.com/zXqLdG8MWC— Benjamin Cook (@benjamin_cook) May 31, 2017
But all joking aside: it makes literally no sense, and it’s still on Trump’s Twitter page.
At spelling bee...— Donovan Kay (@DonovanKayyy) May 31, 2017
Judge: The word is #covfefe
Contestant: Can you use it in a sentence?
Judge: Despite the constant negative press covfefe
Stop trying to make #covfefe happen, Donald. pic.twitter.com/X5NtOeyvnF— 📸alt_kellyanne📸 (@alt_kellyanne_) May 31, 2017
“Covfefe” caused such a stir that it’s already an entry on Urban Dictionary.
Some savvy Twitter users pointed out that all presidential records are archived, so even if Trump does decide to delete this tweet, “covfefe” will remain in a presidential library for posterity. Which is a pretty glorious prospect.
Join the conversation - comment here