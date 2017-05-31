Everyone is completely baffled by the word 'covfefe' in Donald Trump's tweet

Few things are as closely scrutinised as Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, and few tweets have caused as much head scratching as this one.

Yep, the tweet actually says “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”, and the Internet was soon abuzz with people trying to work out what it actually means.

Trying to figure out what #Covfefe means even though it's just a meaningless typo... pic.twitter.com/KQQPmoocGr — Juan (@Freeze26_) May 31, 2017

Sure, it’s quite obviously a typo and Trump is probably trying to start the tweet “despite the negative press coverage”, but the glorious thing about “covfefe” is that over two hours later the tweet is still up on his page. This means that “covfefe” is intact, ready for people to appropriate any way they want.

People have been coming up with some seriously silly ways to use the new word, some inserting it into popular culture.

Never gonna covfefe you up,

Never gonna covfefe you down

Never gonna run around and

Covfefe you #covfefe pic.twitter.com/QOPpQyah7z — Faith (@FaithVera_) May 31, 2017

Just a reminder to all O.W.L. and N.E.W.T. Exam takers - it's "Cov-FE-fe," not "cov-fe-FE."



Constant Vigilance! #covfefe pic.twitter.com/oFzzalvvBo — Muggle Studies Blog (@AdMuggleStudies) May 31, 2017

Others have taken a more philosophical approach.

Trump: "My favorite quote of all time was by that Shakesfare dude: 'To #covfefe or not to covfefe, that is the question.'" — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) May 31, 2017

“That which does not kill us makes us covfefe.”



~Friedrich Nietzsche — (((DuneMyThang™))) (@Kris_Sacrebleu) May 31, 2017

Some really got into the subtle nuances of the word.

But all joking aside: it makes literally no sense, and it’s still on Trump’s Twitter page.

At spelling bee...

Judge: The word is #covfefe

Contestant: Can you use it in a sentence?

Judge: Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donovan Kay (@DonovanKayyy) May 31, 2017

“Covfefe” caused such a stir that it’s already an entry on Urban Dictionary.

(Urban Dictionary)

Some savvy Twitter users pointed out that all presidential records are archived, so even if Trump does decide to delete this tweet, “covfefe” will remain in a presidential library for posterity. Which is a pretty glorious prospect.