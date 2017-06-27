Everybody’s talking about the Cork lad on Blind Date UK

As we patiently wait for the Irish version of Blind Date to air on TV3 in the next few months, we’re distracted by the show’s UK version.

And this week there was a ‘lora lora’ swooning over Glen Williamson who appeared in the show’s hotseat next to presenter Paul O’Grady.

Yes, folks the real life Ken doll hails from Co Cork.

The Togher native and UCC student had the opportunity to ask three lovely ladies a few cheesy questions before choosing one he’d like to date.

Speaking to Cork's 96FM Glenn said he chose, Maya from Somerset as her answers were the funniest and he “really liked her accent”.

Did we mention one of the three were dressed in a wedding dress?

The 21-year-old was also deemed “to good to be true” on Twitter, as he is not only “beautiful”, he also speaks three languages.

Beautiful and speaks three languages? Too good to be true? #BlindDate pic.twitter.com/vY89cgJnEp — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) June 24, 2017

Although if the pairing don’t hit if off, we’ve a feeling there are a few others that would jump at the chance to take him out.

Glen on #blinddate is a worldy 😍😍 he's got better brows than me 😩😂@channel5_tv — Ellie (@Ellskeating1) June 24, 2017

Anyone else think that Glen looks a bit like Zac Efron though?? 😂😂😂 #blinddate pic.twitter.com/pOLbvVMYMt — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) June 24, 2017

Glen from blind date damn 😻😻 #BlindDate — ScroogeTheElf🤘🏼💥 (@CourtneyJames33) June 24, 2017

Lad from Cork on #blinddate is super cute. — Caroline Cannon (@CannonCaroline) June 24, 2017