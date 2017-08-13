Everybody’s learning about some of the world’s largest land mammals on World Elephant Day
It’s World Elephant Day, a time to focus attention on the future conservation of elephants, who face numerous threats such as poaching and habitat loss.
So why not take a bit of time to learn about these magnificent creatures on their special day?
This is how you say #helloinelephant.— UN Environment (@UNEP) August 12, 2017
Use the Elephant Language to save the species with @DSWT. https://t.co/gqcmkfed15 #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/8rZBalyYwt
Did you know how to say hello to an elephant?
Or how about their ability to smell water? That’s going to come in useful.
Happy #WorldElephantDay! Did you know an #elephant can smell water from 19 km away? #WildlifeFunFacts 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/Acx28XYcua— World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) August 12, 2017
Remember, an elephant’s tusks belong to an elephant, and nobody else.
🐘 #DYK elephants seem to prefer one tusk over the other, just like most of us are either right or left-handed? RT for #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/G93cEWBTNP— WWF (@WWF) August 11, 2017
“Elephantastic” has to be one of the greatest puns on World Elephant Day.
Elephantastic fact: Asian 🐘’s help other creatures survive by locating underground water sources and digging them up. RT 4 #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/oP607TCAen— WWF (@WWF) August 12, 2017
What about this small creature? They’ll need a large forest area too.
Even the smallest🐘 species in the world needs a large forest area to survive, highlighting the need to protect our forests #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/fNZ9MpG9vP— WWF (@WWF) August 12, 2017
And of course, elephants love the water.
Happy #WorldElephantDay! Elephants love water and are really strong swimmers 🐘 pic.twitter.com/OTjvGqD4QS— BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) August 12, 2017
Do you know what the UK is doing to help elephants?
It's #WorldElephantDay. The UK plays a leading role in fighting #wildlifecrime and illegal ivory trade around the world. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/LJ8JBadqtd— Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) August 12, 2017
After all that learning, how about meeting a couple of great elephants? This is Ambika, who is 70 years of age – looking great Ambika!
🐘 Happy #WorldElephantDay! We're celebrating Ambika's 70th birthday! 🐘🎊🎉 pic.twitter.com/PbAv5DxpdK— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 12, 2017
And little Aayu just wants to splash about for a bit, which seems fair enough.
Little Aayu gets his tiny toes (and trunk) wet... along with big sister, Nandita!— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) August 12, 2017
Happy #WorldElephantDay folks! 🐘❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ANHFRtg3Hl
Happy World Elephant Day everyone.
Happy #WorldElephantDay— ITV (@ITV) August 12, 2017
Whatever you're doing, raise a glass, mug, or a bun to the largest land animal on earth. Magnificent. 🐘 ❤ 🐘 pic.twitter.com/4hbBh396Ls
And a Happy World Elephant Day especially to some of the largest land mammals on the planet.
