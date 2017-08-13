Everybody’s learning about some of the world’s largest land mammals on World Elephant Day

It’s World Elephant Day, a time to focus attention on the future conservation of elephants, who face numerous threats such as poaching and habitat loss.

So why not take a bit of time to learn about these magnificent creatures on their special day?

Did you know how to say hello to an elephant?

Or how about their ability to smell water? That’s going to come in useful.

Happy #WorldElephantDay! Did you know an #elephant can smell water from 19 km away? #WildlifeFunFacts 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/Acx28XYcua — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) August 12, 2017

Remember, an elephant’s tusks belong to an elephant, and nobody else.

🐘 #DYK elephants seem to prefer one tusk over the other, just like most of us are either right or left-handed? RT for #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/G93cEWBTNP — WWF (@WWF) August 11, 2017

“Elephantastic” has to be one of the greatest puns on World Elephant Day.

Elephantastic fact: Asian 🐘’s help other creatures survive by locating underground water sources and digging them up. RT 4 #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/oP607TCAen — WWF (@WWF) August 12, 2017

What about this small creature? They’ll need a large forest area too.

Even the smallest🐘 species in the world needs a large forest area to survive, highlighting the need to protect our forests #WorldElephantDay pic.twitter.com/fNZ9MpG9vP — WWF (@WWF) August 12, 2017

And of course, elephants love the water.

Happy #WorldElephantDay! Elephants love water and are really strong swimmers 🐘 pic.twitter.com/OTjvGqD4QS — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) August 12, 2017

Do you know what the UK is doing to help elephants?

It's #WorldElephantDay. The UK plays a leading role in fighting #wildlifecrime and illegal ivory trade around the world. 🐘 pic.twitter.com/LJ8JBadqtd — Foreign Office 🇬🇧 (@foreignoffice) August 12, 2017

After all that learning, how about meeting a couple of great elephants? This is Ambika, who is 70 years of age – looking great Ambika!

And little Aayu just wants to splash about for a bit, which seems fair enough.

Little Aayu gets his tiny toes (and trunk) wet... along with big sister, Nandita!



Happy #WorldElephantDay folks! 🐘❤️️ pic.twitter.com/ANHFRtg3Hl — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) August 12, 2017

Happy World Elephant Day everyone.

Happy #WorldElephantDay



Whatever you're doing, raise a glass, mug, or a bun to the largest land animal on earth. Magnificent. 🐘 ❤ 🐘 pic.twitter.com/4hbBh396Ls — ITV (@ITV) August 12, 2017

And a Happy World Elephant Day especially to some of the largest land mammals on the planet.