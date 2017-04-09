Ever wondered how they get the Masters golf course looking picture perfect?

The Augusta National Golf Course, the venue for golf’s Masters competition, is arguably the most eye-catching sporting venue on the planet.

And the reason behind such beauty is attention to detail, as this video from the tournament’s Twitter account demonstrates.

There is beauty as far as the eye can see at #themasters. pic.twitter.com/RJW4vi2gbw — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2017

“It gives the phrase ‘there’s no such thing as perfect’ a run for its money,” says the narrator – and he’s not wrong.

The yellow pansies are pruned every other day, the curbs carefully painted green, and the edges of the grass even trimmed with scissors – remember, measure twice, cut once.

And at the end of the video, we’re reminded that the result is: “Beauty, as far as the eye can see, at the Masters.”

(David Goldman/AP)

We reckon it’s all a bit more beautiful if you win the thing, but yes, it’s a great golf course.