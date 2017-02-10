Ever tweeted your thoughts about the refugee crisis? These refugees may be tweeting you right back

A new campaign from Amnesty International features refugees directly addressing individual Twitter users asking them to do more than just tweet their outrage about international inaction to help them.

Hi @markgwalters, Abdul from Lebanon's Shatila camp has just replied to your tweet from earlier today #TakeAction https://t.co/GOCxGFgP3M pic.twitter.com/YLvbeOcwtL — AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) February 2, 2017

Teams from the human rights charity based in refugee camps in Lebanon and Kenya have been recording personalised messages to Twitter users to reply to their tweets within hours of the person posting them.

The refugees are asking Twitter users to take their online action into their real life, from activities like signing a petition to volunteering and protesting.

“Without action, the global refugee crisis, particularly the poor conditions faced by refugees, can only get worse. But it can be solved.

“It will take genuine leadership and political will.” said Osama Saeed Bhutta, communications director at Amnesty International.

“That’s why we’re calling on everyone to #TakeAction and help us pressure governments around the world to do the same. This is a global crisis that requires a global response.”

@amnesty This is absolutely incredible. I will definitely take action. Thank you, Oscar. Sending you & yr family all the love in the world. — Deborah (@LittleRed_29) February 2, 2017

According to the charity, 56% of the world’s refugees are hosted in just 10 countries, which are located close to conflict. Only 30 countries have a formal refugee resettlement programme and the charity says the places offered on these programmes are well below what’s needed.

Amnesty are asking social media users to spread the message using the hashtag #TakeAction.