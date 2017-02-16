Ever thought about two bouncers dating? It's all you'll think about after this

Foil Arms and Hog have pulled it out of the bag again with another clever sketch depicting a date between two bouncers.

The ‘date’ begins with the two lads checking each other’s ID’s, before one stamps the other’s arm with an entrance marker.

From there all the classic phrases are put to good use including ‘not tonight,’ ‘not in those shoes’ and ‘you’ve had one two many.’

Add in a sensitive ex-boyfriend and a trip to a coffee house and the whole thing gets a little surreal.

Check out the latest from the three lads.

Foil Arms and Hog are currently touring Ireland, to find out about their gigs, click here.