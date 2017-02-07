Even Peter Schmeichel saw the funny side of this wrong answer about him on Tipping Point

If you've ever done an exam, you'll remember teachers instructing you to read the question properly.

Similar logic can be applied to quiz shows - make sure you pay attention to what's being asked.

On UK quiz show Tipping Point, host Ben Shephard asked a question about famed goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel.

"Between 1991 and 1999, Peter Schmeichel was the goalkeeper for which English football club?"

Contestant Bev buzzed in with an answer.

Shephard's reaction says it all.

Schmeichel spent most of the 90s with Man United winning five league titles and a Champions League. He also played for Denmark.

The goalkeeper did see the funny side of it all, though.

Hmm, what to think....what to say😂😂😂 https://t.co/eMaWbhjst7 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) February 6, 2017

A valuable lesson learned, folks.