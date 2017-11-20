Even angels can fall as one Victoria’s Secret model proved last night

Victoria’s Secret Angel Ming Xi took an unfortunate tumble while strutting her stuff down the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China last night.

Poor Xi Meng Yao took a fall onstage 😭😭 Baby girl got back up and gave a gorgeous pose though (topic currently trending too), hoping they don’t cut her out ♥️#奚梦瑶 #ximengyao #mingxi pic.twitter.com/VHQ2Heik1w — c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoe) November 20, 2017

The 28-year-old model was making her way down the catwalk in a long, flowing, white robe and sky-high gladiator heels when her foot appeared to get tangled and she lost her footing.

Of course, Ming handled the fall with grace and composure and her smile never left her face.

Some of the Angels posed for a photo ahead of the show including Ming Xi (second from right)

She adjusted her towering flower headpiece and began getting to her feet. Fellow Angel Gizele Oliveira applauded Ming and gave her a helping hand up.

Ming continued her walk and while the audience clapped in appreciation.

This is not the first time Ming has donned the famous wings, she has been a fixture in the Victoria’s Secret show since 2013.

However, the night would have meant a great deal to her as she walked in one of the world’s most famous fashion shows in her home country.

Fortunately for Ming, her little tumble will not be featured when the show airs on US television on November 28.