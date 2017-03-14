Europe’s first Emoji spelling bee is coming to Dublin

Next Tuesday Dublin will play host to Europe’s first Emoji Spelling Bee - yes, this is a real thing.

A tournament-style translation competition which contestants propose emoji versions of popular phrases, people, places or concepts.

Confused? Here’s how it works:

Each round contestants will be presented with at least one idiom, aphorism, parable, or phrase in English (the prompt).

For example:

To progress to the next round, contestants must have their proposed “spelling” of that particular prompt selected by a panel of judges featuring up-and-coming Irish comedians Bláithín de Burca and Ruth O'Kelly Hunter. Judging will be based on parsimony, whimsy and accuracy.

After several rounds and a final head-to-head contest, one sole winner will be declared Europe’s first Emoji Champion,

Tickets to the Spelling Bee are free and you can grab them here.

Do you think you have what it takes? Take our quiz and find out: