Erin McGregor displays her acting skills as the new DWTS ‘momager’

Ireland’s second series of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing and last night saw the first celebrity voted off the show.

Businesswoman Norah Casey lost her place on the RTÉ One show despite impressing the judges with a Paso Doble.

Meanwhile, during rehearsals for the show Snapchat star, James Patrice put last-minute entrant Alannah Beirne and Erin McGregor’s acting skills to the test as part of his ‘behind the scenes’ content.

The sketch, titled ‘Momager McGregor’, sees Alannah’s momager (Erin) take matters into her own hands when model agent Majell (James Patrice) refuses to award Alannah the title of ‘Ireland’s Next Top Hun’!

Yes, it’s as nuts as you would expect it to be.