Eoghan McDermott is offering his spare room to a student struggling to find accomodation

Eoghan McDermott has revealed he will be giving his spare room out to a student who is struggling to find accommodation in Dublin.

The gesture comes as part of Peita Houses and Live Life’s new campaign, the Sound Effect.

It couldn’t come at a better time as thousands of students find themselves battling with Dublin’s rental crisis.

"Myself and @aoifemelia1[his girlfriend] are offering the spare room in our house free to a student for a week while they find full-time accommodation for college,” the 2FM DJ announced on Instagram.

He then goes on to give the houses’ general location and explain that there’s plenty of “buses to town etc.”

Adding: “If you're moving to Dublin from the country first time it can be daunting. Hopefully this will help someone line up lots of viewings and get sorted”.

Now, that’s sound.