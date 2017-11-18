English tourist pens letter to people of Dublin thanking them for help after brain injury

An Englishman who suffered a brain injury while on holidays in Ireland has penned a letter of thanks to the people of Dublin.

Mark, who’s from Lancashire, collapsed outside a restaurant in Leeson Street as he went out for some fresh air mid-dinner on September 11.

Lucky a passer-by rushed to his aid and quickly called the emergency services.

Both a fire engine from C Watch in Donnybrook and a Rathfarnham based ambulance responded to the call and rushed him to hospital, saving his life.

Thanks to Mark for writing this letter and to @LordMayorDublin for sharing. A fire engine from C Watch in Donnybrook responded alongside our Rathfarnham based ambulance. Great to hear that things are going well. https://t.co/yfYIu8PTzb — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) November 16, 2017

As Mark was unable to communicate with the first responders he could not let them know that he had left his partner inside, who finally traced him in hospital on the Monday morning.

Mark wrote to the Mayor of Dublin, Mícheál MacDonncha thanking “everyone in Dublin who attended to me and helped my partner in the awful days after the accident”

I received a lovely letter from Mark in Lancashire who asked me to thank people of Dublin, esp the Emergency Services, who helped him after he suffered a brain injury on 11th September. He is very grateful all in Dublin who were so friendly and thoughtful to him and his partner. pic.twitter.com/MAxoKf7Z88 — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) November 16, 2017

He goes on to name the Ambulance Service, St James Hospital and Beaumont Hospital where he had the operation for a bleed in his brain, the Central Hotel in Talbot St who, let his partner stay free of charge for the night.

He then ended the letter with, “I cannot explain how grateful I am to the people of Dublin who have been the most friendly and thoughtful people I have ever met and you must be so proud to be mayor of such a wonderful city.

“I would be the most grateful if you could pass on my application to the people of Dublin in any way you can”.