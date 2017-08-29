Emmanuel Macron has a new dog and he’s a seriously good boy

Emmanuel Macron’s new canine family member had his first official outing on Monday, and world leaders looked to be big fans of the pooch.

Nemo, a labrador-griffon cross, was adopted from a rescue centre by Macron and is reportedly named after a character in one of the French President’s favourite books, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under The Sea.

The “first dog” accompanied his new owner when he welcomed Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou to the Elysee Palace in Paris, trotting down the steps in his adorable red collar.

(Thibault Camus/AP)

The presence of Nemo was some light relief from the serious topics being discussed by the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain with their counterparts from Libya, Niger and Chad. They were meeting to discuss ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean to European shores.

Nemo was picked up by France’s SPA as a stray and is two years old. His adoption follows a tradition of French presidents having canine companions – Francois Hollande’s dog is called Philae.