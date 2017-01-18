Elsa from Frozen has bizarrely been portrayed as a meth addict in this anti-drugs campaign

When you think of postergirls for meth addiction, it’s unlikely that your mind would immediately spring to every child’s favourite Disney princess: Elsa from Frozen.

But that’s exactly who the Montana Meth Project (MMP) chose to front their campaign.

Montana anti-meth campaign casts Frozen's Elsa as jailbird addict

😳

Not even once pic.twitter.com/yiSMriZ0o2 — Jenna Abrams (@Jenn_Abrams) January 17, 2017

Yes, someone genuinely thought it was a good idea to paint Elsa as ravaged by meth and in handcuffs.

Even though Frozen isn’t mentioned, they even quote the (admittedly irritating) theme tune of the film – using “let it go” in relation to meth.

Definitely less catchy. Apparently, the artwork itself was done by a Montana teen.

Damn Elsa, put down the meth /////: pic.twitter.com/Pz4ebBy5uR — Weezy S (@Sierruuuh) March 28, 2016

On their website, the MMP says their “research-based messaging campaign – which graphically portrays the ravages of meth use through television, radio, billboards, and online ads – has gained nationwide attention for its uncompromising approach and demonstrated impact”.

That’s definitely one way of putting it – although we’re not sure what research was done to find out that poor Elsa was actually a meth-head.

As many people have pointed out, maybe Elsa’s castle of ice in the film was actually a cloaked metaphor for meth?

Well she certainly was surrounded by ice@Jenn_Abrams — Cryonicus (@Cryonicus) January 17, 2017

Given the ad wasn’t done in collaboration with Disney, we can’t help wondering if the MMP might run into a spot of legal difficulty. We can’t imagine Disney are best pleased by the dark path Elsa has taken.

@Jenn_Abrams @Disney Might want to get their lawyer on it — #SingleIssue (@shrewst) January 17, 2017

As weird as the ad seems, the campaign might have actually worked.

According to indy100, the initiative coincided with a decline in teen meth use in several states. During the ad campaign’s lifetime in 2016, “meth use declined 63% in Montana, 65% in Arizona and 56% in Idaho”.

You can’t argue with that, but we wonder what anti-drugs organisations in the US will dream up next – Cinderella’s life ruined by smack instead of her ugly step-sisters?