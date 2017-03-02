Elon Musk just agreed to take on a fifth grader's advertising strategy

Elon Musk, the man behind SpaceX and Tesla, has decided to take marketing advice from a fifth grader who sent him a letter.

The girl suggested that he hold a competition for people to submit their homemade Tesla ads, and then to air the winner on television.

In the letter, which is part of a school project, she also asked for a Tesla T-shirt.

In it, she tells the Tesla CEO that she’s a big fan of the cars he makes, saying “your ideas for these Tesla cars is the best thing I’ve ever seen”, adding that she’d love to drive one when she grows up.

And this is one canny kid. As for her plan, she points out that “the cool part is that you still won’t be taking the time and money to advertise for yourself”.

Her father is motoring journalist, and tweeted the letter to Musk, who promptly responded that he would act on her plan.

“That sounds like a great idea,” he said. “We’ll do it!”

No news on the T-shirt though, but we’ll assume that’s in the post.

Tesla famously doesn’t advertise, instead relying on its illustrious founder, a reputation as a good-guy brand (all its patents are open source) and high-quality cars to sell its products.

And as Bria points out in her letter, there are a lot of great fan-made adverts floating about online, such as this incredibly realistic CGI spot.

So when the competition does launch, we’re expecting some pretty amazing entries.