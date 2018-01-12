Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to late father Elliott who died aged 92

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has spoken publicly about the loss of her father, who died earlier this week.

Elliott DeGeneres passed away at the age of 92.

Ellen says she was able to say goodbye to her father, who she described as a kind and accepting person.

"He was 92-years-old. He had a good, long life and he lived his life exactly how he wanted," she said.

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

"He was very proud of me, he loved this show. He was a kind man, a very accepting man. There was not one bone of judgement in his body.

"He was very funny. I think my brother Vance and I got our sense of humour from him.

"We only took one family vacation. When I was a little girl, we came to this lot, to the Warner Brothers lot, and took the tour and went around. Now I work on the Warner Brothers lot and I have my own stage with my name on it. He was really proud of that."

She also shared a photo she took of a rainbow over her stage in the lot.

When I was a kid, my dad took us on one vacation to Warner Bros. Studios. He loved this business. He loved that I was in it. When he died, I saw this rainbow over the stage they named for me. pic.twitter.com/QQswe3mwfi — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 12, 2018

"Before he passed away I got to talk to him, so I got to say goodbye to him. I was leaving the building and I looked back and there was a rainbow over the Warner Brothers studio.

"This is what I saw after I talked to my dad and he died 10 minutes later after that. Pretty amazing.

"I got a rainbow before he died."