Eight struggles only left-handed people will understand

Happy International Lefthander's Day!

To celebrate, we've put together a list of the very real struggles that only the citógs among us will understand, writes Ciara Flaherty.

1. Being called 'citógs'.

Vaguely insulting or a badge of honour? Just be glad it's not the 1950s anymore - you would have been considered sinful (the Latin for left is 'sinister'. For reals.) and have had that contrariness bate out of ya.

Hands up iif your left handed! Today is our day. In my childhood teachers would rap my knuckles for using my left hand soooo wrong!!!! — Lynne Griffiths (@lindy_lou44) August 13, 2014

2.These desks

Oh it's so convenient to have a desk attached to the right side of the chair. Oh wait, no it isn't.

3. Tin openers.

There's only two of us in my office, we're both left-handed, had a little gripe about tin openers this morning :) — Jonni (@_Jonni__) August 13, 2014

All you wanted was some beans and toast! Why must life be so hard?

4. Scissors

Simple but effective, right? Wrong! Unless they're the specially designed ones, all they're going to do is make you rage.

5. Knocking elbows at dinner

Righty versus leftie: Who will win the battle of the elbows?

6. Ball Point Pens

They are quite literally working against you.

Photo from johnsad

7. Spiral-bound notebooks, ring binders etc.

Be warned: these things are not your friend. Best steer clear.

8. THE DREADED SMUDGE

Photo from FollowPics

It's how left-handed people recognise each other. Still annoying though.

What are your most annoying left-handed problems?