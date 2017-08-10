EasyJet is taking on the charts with an album ... full of jet engine noise

Airline easyJet is releasing an album ... made up entirely of aeroplane engine noises.

The charity single and extended cut album were recorded at 39,000ft en-route from London Gatwick to Nice and feature a pair of CFM56, twin spool, high bypass, turbo fan engines humming as background noise.

The intention of the noise is to help the listener get to sleep.

Scientists have found the background noise like the sounds of jet engines from the inside of the plane can help in sleeping in some situations. Sleep expert Dr Sandra L Wheatley, who has consulted on the production of the album said:

“The soft, repetitive, ambient drone of white noise can drown out sounds, gently settle the brain and aid the on-set of sleep.

“There is also strong evidence that it can dampen out disruptive noises that can disturb our slumber. The low throb of a powerful jet engine is ideal for this.”

With 22% of adults in the UK sleeping badly every night, according to the Sleep Council, it seems this album could actually make some sales. It’s an odd idea, but it’s all in aid of a good cause.

Proceeds from the single (£0.79), which will be released on iTunes Friday August 11, and extended cut album (£7.99) will go to The Children’s Sleep Charity.

The album’s name, Jet Sounds, and striking cover are a hat-tip to the Beach Boys’ 1966 Pet Sounds album.

Vicki Dawson, founder and CEO of The Children’s Sleep Charity said: “This is a fantastic, fun idea from easyJet as we know repetitive, consistent white noise can help some people who suffer from disturbed sleep get a better night’s rest – the gentle humming of a jet engine can help to support some children and families to get a better night’s sleep.”

“We’re delighted that easyJet are donating the proceeds from the sale of the single and album to our charity, these funds will help us to further support children and families with sleep issues and provide accredited training for professionals.”