Dylan Pickle: Is the nine-year-old fan of President Trump even real?

The authenticity of a letter apparently sent to President Donald Trump by a nine-year-old fan has been questioned online.

The White House shared the letter from “Dylan” at the start of a briefing session with journalists. While reading the letter, deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders also attempted to answer some of the boy’s easier questions about how old the president is and the size of the White House.

She then shared an image of the letter on Twitter.

Thank you Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/RtTb6KtsZN — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) July 26, 2017

But people immediately questioned the authenticity of the letter, with some going as far as calling it “propaganda” from the Trump administration and claiming it was written in-house.

Let's be clear, Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced a propaganda tool today to accompany her lies: reading letters from people praising trump. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 26, 2017

How'd this letter from "Pickle" get to the White House on such a pristine piece of paper? It's almost like it wasn't folded or even mailed. https://t.co/NYLvCFSJum — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) July 26, 2017

You should be so ashamed of posting a fake letter pretending to be support from a child@SHSanders45 @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/iUxJHzAKAU — Gracie Raw (@Gracie_Raw) July 27, 2017

Trump's writing with the left hand.... https://t.co/VJH6zHLFtI — ALT🛂 Immigration (@ALT_uscis) July 26, 2017

Among the chatter about the letter’s authenticity, people turned detective to question the lack of fold marks on the paper, the appearance of the hole-punch marks, and the actual handwriting.

Some teachers even waded into the debate.

at this moment i am privy to a conversation among elementary school teachers who are arguing if they think this is real or not. https://t.co/LcHIFj05BN — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) July 26, 2017

But for all those questioning tweets there were also voices praising the letter, and accepting Dylan, who gets known as Pickle, is a real boy. They hope to see Pickle at the White House with his new friend.

9yo kid named Dylan wrote @POTUS a letter. Huckabee Sanders read it at presser. It was cute and emotional. He loves our President. #MAGA — The AfroCon (@kdlewis04) July 26, 2017

This was so cute. Hope he has been invited to WH. https://t.co/Rk9GY7N0Gb — Dale Evans#covfefe (@DaleRockson) July 27, 2017

C'mon this kid n his family deserve a tour of t WHITE HOUSE Conducted by President Trump himself! #meetpickle 🇺🇸💒🔯😀🎯 https://t.co/cBqt4ySL8s — Kenneth Sebasta (@KennethSebasta) July 26, 2017