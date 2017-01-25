Dutch TV show introduces Trump to the Netherlands with superb parody

By Steve Neville

Donald Trump's presidency has dominated TV screens and Dutch news satire show Zondag met Lubach has followed suit covering the President's early days in office.

The show has put together a tourism video for President Trump in the hopes that it will be America first, but "The Netherlands second".

The video highlights the Netherlands history, language ("We've got all the best words"), and the Afsluitdijk - "a great, great wall".

As the clip says: "It's gonna be a great video. It's gonna be absolutely fantastic."

And it really is.