Dustpans among worst gifts received on Mother's Day

Dustpans, irons and cartons of milk are among the worst gifts Irish mums have received for Mother's Day.

It seems you can't go wrong with a bunch of flowers or a voucher for a spa treatment, with 49% of mums saying these would be their gifts of choice.

The Aldi survey also found 70% of mums want to spend the whole day with their children and partner, while 57% would like breakfast in bed.

We reckon there was a wooden spoon involved when the dustpan was revealed.
