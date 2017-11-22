Dustin the Turkey officially pardoned for Thanksgiving by US ambassador

A dream came true for Dustin the Turkey in Dublin last night, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

The national icon attended the US Embassy for a Thanksgiving event hosted by Chargé d’affaires, Reece Smyth.

Not long after US President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey named Drumstick, Mr Smyth decided to pardon one at this side of the Atlantic.

It was Dustin’s lucky day.

Well I got in the door. Just a matter of time now till I get me Thanksgiving pardon from @USAmbIreland pic.twitter.com/HNxDFi2Rxl — Dustin The Turkey (@DustinOfficial) November 21, 2017

Dustin has submitted an application for a pardon and, having reviewed it, it was accepted by the US Government.

Mr Smyth was on hand to officiate.

"I had to think long and hard and I consulted with many members of the Irish public on what was the best course of action," he said.

"While opinion was divided on whether it was time to finally roast this turkey, ultimately I decided to give him the benefit of the doubt and spare him. I just hope he appreciates this second chance and doesn’t let me down in the future."

The famous fowl was honoured to be pardoned.

"A proud day for me and me American cousins. It only takes one visionary to free another, thank you @USAmbIreland for me Thanksgiving Pardon. Now if only me own nation would do the same, eh @IrishPresident?" he tweeted after the event.

Dustin will survive this Thanksgiving, a holiday not usually celebrated in Ireland, but he might need to pay a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin to discuss his fate for Christmas.