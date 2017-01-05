Dunnes Stores manager and security guard save Christmas for Cork mum

Cork mum Valerie Costelloe was devastated when she showed up on the wrong date for the Santa Experience in Dunnes Stores on Patrick Street, Cork.

“We went in on the 23rd and the whole place was closed up. Completely my fault. My daughters Rachel (6) and Aoife (3) were heartbroken and in tears – and so was I.”

She phoned The Neil Prendeville Show on Cork’s Red FM to tell them the heart-warming story of what happened next.

“Manager Declan Flanagan and the security guard Mark Flynn opened up the grotto especially for us. The kids had the best Santa experience they've ever had."

She said she would never forget it.

"I couldn't believe that the security guard and the manager of Dunnes Stores Patrick Street would give their own time for us after my mistake."

After Costelloe’s phonecall, security guard Mark Flynn’s wife Lisa called in as she had been listening to the show.

She said: “He said to me he would have been devastated when he saw their little faces how sad they were."

She told listeners what amazing fathers Mark and Declan are and outlined the situation she and her husband are in with their daughter Kate.

Kate is extremely ill and regularly attends Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

"When Kate goes to sleep the brain doesn’t send her body the messages to breathe, she's 100% reliant on her ventilator when she goes to sleep but the detonation that happened in November means that even now when she is awake she cannot breathe for herself."

She praised her husband for his kindness even though he has a lot on his plate at home.

"All the time when I'm in hospital with Kate, Mark goes to work, minds the boys and does all the day-to-day work like cooking, washing and shopping."

The family desperately need to move house as the current house is not suitable for Kate’s needs.

"We have absolutely no space for Kate's equipment or supplies."

Bank of Ireland will not give them another mortgage despite the fact they have always kept up repayments. They are a victim of Ireland’s negative equity scandal.

"Like so many others we are tied to this mortgage until we are 65."

Despite all his own troubles, Mark Flynn took the time to make Rachel and Aoife’s Christmas. A true gentleman.

The Flynn’s are raising money for Kate at the Go Fund Me account here.

Credit to The Neil Prendeville Show, Cork’s Red FM.