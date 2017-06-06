Dublin's Wax Museum urging visitors to play nice with Donald Trump figure

Dublin's Wax Museum says it's had to take preventative action to protect its Donald Trump statue.

The figure of the controversial US President went on display last week.

The wax sculpture has been subject to unwanted gestures from some of the photo-taking-public and the venue wants people to be more respectful.

"We started getting questionable tweets and photos on Instagram and Facebook", said Laoise Keavney, the marketing executive for the museum.

Ms Keavney said that people were messing up Trump's hair and making "odd gestures" in the photos.

The wax figure has since been cordoned off "to stop people from reaching out and tearing him to pieces."

The wax figure will be moved to a safer location in the coming weeks.