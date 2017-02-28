Dublin's got its own Cadbury Creme Egg cafe and you really need to go

The doors to a Cadbury Creme Egg cafe have opened in Dublin but you have all but a few precious days to visit.

The Creme Egg Hunting Lodge is serving up a chocolatey three-course feast to its customers in an extravagant creme egg-inspired haunt until March 4.

First look inside the Creme Egg Hunting Lodge which officially cracks open its doors today! #cremeegghuntingseason pic.twitter.com/p8xi95wqFN — Cadbury Ireland (@CadburyIreland) February 27, 2017

Included on the menu is a Gooey Brioche Buche, Creme Egg Hunters’ Hot Choc & Creme Egg S’Mores, Swamp Fondue Dip’n Good and Creme Egg Forest Brownie.

My lunch looks a little like this #cremeegghuntingseason pic.twitter.com/i6xEU5AMRs — Corina Gaffey (@corinagaffey) February 27, 2017

While entry to the pop-up is free, guests are asked to make a donation to Irish mental health charity Aware.

Creme egg chocolate fondue 😍 We have died and gone to Heaven 😩🙌🏻 #cremeegghuntingseason pic.twitter.com/XL4NNGA252 — RSVP Magazine (@RSVPMagazine) February 27, 2017

First course at the Creme Egg hunting lodge... Gooey Brioche Buche #cremeegghuntingseason @CadburyIreland pic.twitter.com/UtMOPUIIcu — FM104 (@FM104) February 27, 2017

Creme Egg fanatics will embark on an adventure to hunt as many chocolatey eggs as possible before retiring to the lodge to tuck into their feast.

The Creme Egg Hunting Lodge is open from 6.30pm – 8.00pm throughout the week and 2pm – 3.30pm on Saturday, and you can get tickets here.