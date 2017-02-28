Dublin's got its own Cadbury Creme Egg cafe and you really need to go

The doors to a Cadbury Creme Egg cafe have opened in Dublin but you have all but a few precious days to visit.

The Creme Egg Hunting Lodge is serving up a chocolatey three-course feast to its customers in an extravagant creme egg-inspired haunt until March 4.

Included on the menu is a Gooey Brioche Buche, Creme Egg Hunters’ Hot Choc & Creme Egg S’Mores, Swamp Fondue Dip’n Good and Creme Egg Forest Brownie.

While entry to the pop-up is free, guests are asked to make a donation to Irish mental health charity Aware.

Creme Egg fanatics will embark on an adventure to hunt as many chocolatey eggs as possible before retiring to the lodge to tuck into their feast.

The Creme Egg Hunting Lodge is open from 6.30pm – 8.00pm throughout the week and 2pm – 3.30pm on Saturday, and you can get tickets here.
