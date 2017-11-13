Dublin's Christmas lights will be a bit different this year

This year, the Christmas lights will be switched on in Dublin with a difference.

There will be two processions in the city centre, one North side starting from Mary's Street and one South side starting from Grafton street.

Both processions will then meet on O'Connell street for the main celebration.

Street performers LUXe are set to front both processions and the Lord Mayor of Dublin will switch on the lights of the 40ft Christmas tree on O'Connell street where both processions meet.

DublinTown CEO, Richard Guiney, is encouraging everyone to come along.

He said: "This year we are delighted to work with our partners in Dublin City Council to create something very different, one cross-city event .

"We are inviting visitors to come into the city to watch one of two processions as they journey through the many shopping streets of Dublin, switching on the lights along the way”.

Dublin at Christmas Procession South will journey from the Stephen’s Green end of Grafton street ; make its way down Grafton Street passing Trinity College on to Westmoreland Street and over O’Connell Bridge and on to O’Connell Street.

Dublin at Christmas Procession North will start at the Capel Street end of Mary Street on Dublin’s north side and make its way through Mary Street, Henry Street, Moore Street, Parnell Street and O’Connell Street to the Spire where it will meet Procession of Light South.

The celebration takes place on Sunday, November 19 and starts at 5.30pm.

Visitors can download a route map from www.dublinatchristmas.ie for procession viewing areas and best location advice for families with buggies.