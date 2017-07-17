Dublin's Burke sisters are back with the ultimate 90s mix

The Dublin sisters are back - this time with a the ultimate 90s R&R mix.

Megan and Sally-Anne Burke from Swords took the interwebs by storm earlier this year when they put together this amazing Beyonce medley.

The all-singing, all-dancing duo have been so busy recently they haven't been able to do many follow up covers but today they have blessed us with this 90s mix.

From Lauryn Hill to Destiny's Child it brings us right back to our double denim days.

“Myself and SallyAnne have been so busy recently, we haven't had a second to record anything new but this week we had to get together to record this video because this idea been going around my head for ages now,” Megan wrote in the video description.

Megan creates all things music and make-up on her YouTube channel while Sally-Anne teaches dance at Fly Dance Studio in Smithfield.