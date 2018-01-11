Dublin woman pleads for return of late mother’s stolen jewellery

A woman from Blanchardstown has appealed for the return of her late mother’s jewellery after it was stolen from her father’s home last night.

Sinead Quinn called Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1 this afternoon to appeal for the sentimental jewellery to be returned.

Her mother passed away last March and jewellery belonging to her late brother-in-law who passed away the year before was also taken.

These are photos of some of the jewellery that was stolen from Sinead's home #Liveline pic.twitter.com/GYI3A11OkA — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) January 11, 2018

Sinead, her fiancé and her sister are currently living in her father’s house in Blanchardstown and they had gone out for dinner to a local restaurant.

According to Sinead, they left at about 5pm and when they returned at 9pm everything appeared to be normal.

It wasn’t until her sister Aoife went to her room to put away her own jewellery that she noticed her late husband’s watch, wedding ring, her own engagement, wedding and eternity ring were missing.

Aoife immediately alerted the family and told her dad to check if their mother’s jewellery was there but they found it had all been taken.

According to Sinead, all that was taken from the house was gold jewellery with laptops, car keys and other valuable items being left behind.

"Patricia and Desmond", Sinead's late mother her late brother-in-law. Their jewellery was stolen last night from the family home in Blanchardstown. She's appealing for people to keep an eye out. #Liveline pic.twitter.com/yeSn0s6X2i — Liveline (@Liveline_RTE) January 11, 2018

"My mom worked hard all her life, she brought us all up and she was very dedicated to the family so she always said I don’t have much money to give you but I have all these rings," Sinead told Joe Duffy.

"She would always say to us ’you’re getting that ring and you’re getting that ring’...she was always so proud of her jewellery collection.

"She said it was always the one thing that she could pass down through the family. It could be her legacy, so to speak."

Although they knew who each item of jewellery had been left to, they felt it was too soon to begin dividing the collection between them.

"The Christmas before she passed away - a couple of months before she passed away - I got her in a Kris Kindle and she said ’Sinead, what would you like?’ and I said just something thoughtful from you," Sinead said.

"She had this locket that she had years ago. It was a gold heart locket with a picture of her and my dad in it and on the back of it is inscribed ’Patti’.

"It was put on a brand new gold chain and that was the last Christmas present I received from my mom."

The locket was among the items taken from her dad’s home.

You can listen to Sinead’s full story below.

Digital desk