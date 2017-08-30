Dublin restaurant makes it into top 12 wackiest in the world list
30/08/2017 - 12:26:52Back to Discover Home
Traditional - cosy - exquisite are all words we’ve used to describe most Dublin restaurants but weird and wacky is a phrase we never thought we’d hear ourselves saying.
Turns out, one of the top 12 wackiest restaurants in the world is located in George’s Street Arcade in Dublin.
Nutty Delights is a restaurant/shop that serves everything from sweet and savoury snacking nuts to raw healthy nuts & seeds and dried fruits.
@EathosDublin is a must-try for anybody embarking on a healthy eating journey. The café on Baggot Street uses fresh and wholesome ingredients to create delicious and pure dishes and snacks to make your mouth water😍 Head over to their Instagram and follow them to be treated to a gorgeous range of insta-worthy food pics! #DublinFoodFriday
The store has been named one of the wackiest restuarants by online food delivery company Deliveroo from more than 20,000 restaurants around the world.
Looking for more weird and wacky places to eat around the world?
Here’s Delivieroo’s entire list:
Deliveroo’s Top 12 wackiest restaurants
Enos Space Station – Hong Kong
NBA Café – Barcelona
#Repost @mariaboines ・・・ 🍔 MINI BURGERS DE BLACK ANGUS 🍔 Hoy hemos hecho Canasta Triple 🏀🏀🏀 @nbacafe_barcelona Descubriendo un nuevo local en las ramblas de Barcelona 📍Si os encanta el mundo del Basquet y la comida Americana👉No dejeis de visitarlo⛹Os encantara 🏀100% NBA #NBAcafeBCN #NBA #americanfood #lasramblas #thisiswhyweplay #basketball #restaurantesbarcelona #miniburger #burger #blackangus #gastropanda #gastro🐼 #basquet #hamburguesa#gastroboines
La Siest'In – Marseille
Vox Cinemas - Dubai
The Charlie Brown Café - Singapore
Bay City Burrito - Melbourne
Bull & Ranch – Camden Market, London
Cafe Katzentempel – Munich
Fol - Turin
Are Hoeked Doughnuts - Belgium
Knoflookrestaurant – Rotterdam
Join the conversation - comment here