Dublin musician inspires American audience members to dance

Meg LaGrande was busking in Dublin when two dancers in the audience entered the clearing to perform.

The pair were from "The Young Americans", which is self-described as "a charitable organization dedicated to the promotion of understanding and goodwill among people throughout the world through music, dance, performance, academic education and cultural interaction among Student Members and their audiences."

LaGrande, a singer/songwriter and Celtic fiddle player, was taken by surprise at the spontaneous collaboration.

"It's moments like this that remind me why Dublin is so special," she said.

The striking redhead faced the dancers as the sun broke through the clouds on Grafton Street.

Their awe at each other brings the video to an emotional end.

You can visit Meg LaGrande's Facebook page here