Dublin lad will give you a KitKat if you let him give your brain electric shocks

A Neuroscience student at Trinity College in Dublin is currently recruiting young people for a study.

The study involves undergoing short bursts of electrical brain stimulation and magnetic brain stimulation during a session which will last around two and a half hours.

Err... why?

Well, the purpose of the research is to "refine" a method of brain stimulation called transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS) which can be used to study the roles of different brain regions.

"It is not yet clear which stimulation settings provide the best means to study human brain function," states the information document for participants.

Well it seems like it's for a good cause.

However, after the student posted his call for participants on Reddit with an offer to provide tea, biscuits, "and perhaps even a KitKat" for taking part, people are weighing up whether they should take part.

When one commenter asked "no Flakes?", the student decided that "requests will be considered" on the chocolate front.

Another commenter seemed to think it was a fair deal: "The universal currency - energy," they stated.

One interested Redditor even asked would it mess up their hair. Turns out it would, a little.

The student eventually ended up explaining that in previous projects they were able to offer Amazon gift vouchers, but now they are "between grants".

"Unfortunately we can't stop the science while we wait for outcomes," he said.

But if you fancy a KitKat, more information can be found here.