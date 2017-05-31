Dublin Firefighters help deliver a baby boy

Sometimes when a little bundle of joy decides that today’s the day they make their way into the world, there’s no stopping them.

Well, that’s exactly what happened yesterday in Lucan, Dublin.

Baby William from Tallaght was not waiting for anyone.

Lucky members of the Tallaght ambulance team, Martin and Paul were at hand to deliver him into the world safety.

Thankfully mother and baby are doing well.

This time yesterday Martin and Paul on our Tallaght ambulance helped bring William in to the world in #Lucan. Mum and bay doing well #DFBaby pic.twitter.com/svgBBqJxsp — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 31, 2017

According the DublinLive.ie, there are more #DFBabies in the world.

Back in January, they helped deliver a baby girl in Swords and baby Aubrey arrived in the Rathfarnham station last year.