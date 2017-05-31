Dublin Firefighters help deliver a baby boy

Back to Discover Home

Sometimes when a little bundle of joy decides that today’s the day they make their way into the world, there’s no stopping them.

Well, that’s exactly what happened yesterday in Lucan, Dublin.

Baby William from Tallaght was not waiting for anyone.

Lucky members of the Tallaght ambulance team, Martin and Paul were at hand to deliver him into the world safety.

Thankfully mother and baby are doing well.

According the DublinLive.ie, there are more #DFBabies in the world.

Back in January, they helped deliver a baby girl in Swords and baby Aubrey arrived in the Rathfarnham station last year.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover