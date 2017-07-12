Dublin fans choose photo with Father Ted star over Chris Martin

Post his legendary Croke Park gig, Chris Martin has been snapped numerous times out and about in Dublin.

On Monday he was spotted at Dublin’s Improv Show in the International bar on Wicklow Street.

After he gifted a fan with €50 (yes, that really did happen) he began chatting with comedian Joe Rooney.

During their chat the funnyman, known for his role as Father Damo in Father Ted, was asked for a photo by some fans - who didn’t recognize that it was the Coldplay frontman he was talking to.

Of course Martin jumped into the photo anyway - unbeknownst to the punters.

Speaking to The Sun Rooney said, ““It was gas people coming up asking me for a picture when I had Chris Martin standing beside me.”

“I guess it’s because Chris is such an ­unassuming bloke who doesn’t cause a fuss.