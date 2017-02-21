Dublin bus driver, Christy melted everyone's hearts on RTÉ's Toughest Place to Be

RTÉ’s newest series Toughest Place to Be sees Irish people experience life at the extreme end of their profession.

Whether it be sweeping the streets or an A&E nurse, the participant fulfills their job description in some of the difficult conditions on the planet.

Last night, Dublin bus driver Christy swapped his number 27 route and the Walkinstown roundabout for the chaos of the streets in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Not only is the Kathmandu, one of the world’s most polluted and congested cities, the country still hasn’t recovered from the devastating earthquake in 2015.

Despite this, father of three Christy has accepted the challenge and melted the hearts of the nation while doing so.

Especially his love for the local's goats.

Dublin Bus expressed how proud they are of their fellow colleague after the show aired.

Christy’s son Josh also tweeted how proud he was of his dad.

Missed it? Watch it on RTÉ player here, we promise it'll bring a tear to your eye.
By Anna O'Donoghue

