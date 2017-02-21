Dublin bus driver, Christy melted everyone's hearts on RTÉ's Toughest Place to Be

RTÉ’s newest series Toughest Place to Be sees Irish people experience life at the extreme end of their profession.

Whether it be sweeping the streets or an A&E nurse, the participant fulfills their job description in some of the difficult conditions on the planet.

Last night, Dublin bus driver Christy swapped his number 27 route and the Walkinstown roundabout for the chaos of the streets in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Not only is the Kathmandu, one of the world’s most polluted and congested cities, the country still hasn’t recovered from the devastating earthquake in 2015.

Despite this, father of three Christy has accepted the challenge and melted the hearts of the nation while doing so.

Fair play Christy No 27 will be a walk in the park @RTEOne @dublinbusnews #ToughestPlaceToBe great programme , Christy is a star — gráinne ohagan (@gra5105) February 20, 2017

Dublin Bus should be very proud that bus driver. #ToughestPlaceToBe — Phil Fagan (@PhilFagan) February 20, 2017

Christy is the epitome of a @dublinbusnews driver: kind, witty, having NONE of your cheek & a fine judge of a goat #ToughestPlaceToBe — Ciara Plunkett (@PlunkettCiara) February 20, 2017

What a legend. A gentleman and a character with a fantastic attitude to life. #ToughestPlaceToBe @rte

Take a bow Christy Carey ! — Philip Howard (@philiphowardfit) February 20, 2017

I don't think I've ever been more inspired by a person. Christy comes across like such a genuine, decent human being. #toughestplacetobe — Chicago Jewellery (@ChicagoJewels) February 20, 2017

Fair play Christy! I'll get getting the No. 27 a lot more now #toughestplacetobe if there's a Gofundme page I'll happily donate to that — Steven O'Riordan (@StevenOR_) February 20, 2017

Awww how lovely. ..no matter where you are from people are people and most are good and kind #ToughestPlaceToBe — Samantha Kelly (@Tweetinggoddess) February 20, 2017

Especially his love for the local's goats.

Dublin Bus expressed how proud they are of their fellow colleague after the show aired.

We are so proud of Christy. Fantastic attitude, complete gentleman and a great ambassador for Dublin Bus #ToughestPlaceToBe — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) February 20, 2017

Dublin Bus will be supporting Christy with his fundraising efforts. More details will be available in the coming days. #ToughestPlaceToBe — Dublin Bus (@dublinbusnews) February 20, 2017

Christy’s son Josh also tweeted how proud he was of his dad.

Have to say my Da was amazing what a role model love him to bits #toughestplacetobe #lovleygoatslove — Josh Carey (@Josh_Carey7) February 21, 2017

Missed it? Watch it on RTÉ player here, we promise it'll bring a tear to your eye.