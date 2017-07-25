Drop everything and look at this adorable giant panda cub

When your Instagram feeds are full to the brim of adorable animals, it’s hard for one to really stand out. However, this baby panda will have absolutely no trouble stealing your heart.

The baby panda was recently born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo, but it’s not an easy road for the little critter. She’s yet to make her public debut due to health concerns. Her brother was born in 2012 but only survived six days, so understandably the zookeepers are taking extra care of the newborn.

There’s something peculiarly adorable about pandas which means that people just can’t handle the cuteness. Nobody can be blamed – have you seen the baby panda squeaking around her mother?!

how are pandas so cute — mae (@maedeeee) May 13, 2017

i just... pandas r sooooo cute. how are they so cute?? i just am so fjska i can?t stop crying????. — ‏ً (@dearcurIs) April 2, 2017

Honestly, I really want a pet baby panda . 🐼❤️ — Brie Maher (@brie_maher) July 18, 2017

The zoo has posted pictures of their newest celeb on Twitter – and you can tell she’s going to be a star. Just look at her working the camera with that smile and a classic over the shoulder pose.

So far, the panda seems to be having a great time in her new home.

The baby girl is yet to be named – Tokyo’s government will soon start crowdsourcing a name – so expect some predictably inane offerings of “Panda McPandaface”.