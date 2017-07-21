Drone footage from Croke Park as the stadium gets ready for U2
Ahead of U2’s eagerly awaited concert tomorrow night in Croke Park this amazing drone footage of the stage being built today will wet the appetite of everyone lucky enought to get a ticket.
For those who didn’t get a ticket why not just join us and look on with some healthy envy ...
Tip: Fast forward video to 3.30.
Thanks to Nahuel Gutierrez and Lindsey Holmes Publicity for the footage.
