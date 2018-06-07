Driver pulled over by police officer turns out to be man who delivered him 27 years ago

It was an encounter which had lottery-style odds: a state trooper pulled over a retired cop only to discover he was the police officer who helped deliver him 27 years ago.

Rewind to 1991, and Matthew Bailly had been working as an officer for four years.

He was dispatched to a home in Piscataway, New Jersey where Karen Patterson had gone into labour after being out shopping.

Karen barely made it home. Her husband Bobby called for assistance and a doctor talked Officer Bailly through the delivery.

The baby was named Michael Patterson and nowadays he works as a trooper in New Jersey. Bailly has since retired.

Trooper Stops Retired Police Officer Who Delivered Him 27 Years Ago



We’re not sure what the odds are of this happening—maybe they’re close to the odds of a hole-in-one, winning the lottery, or being struck by lightning—but it happened. https://t.co/BefM49DhLf #alert pic.twitter.com/4F2QYN0eRC — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) June 6, 2018

On June 1, Patterson pulled over a car for a minor vehicle violation.

“During the initial conversation, Mr Bailly told Trooper Patterson that he was a retired Piscataway police officer,” New Jersey State Police wrote on Facebook. “Trooper Patterson, being a Piscataway native, told Mr Bailly that he is from the same town.”

As the conversation continued, the young trooper explained he had previously lived on Poe Place.

With that, Mr Bailly explained why the address rang a bell with him – he helped deliver a baby there when he was a rookie cop.

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

“He was even able to describe the colour, style of house, and the baby’s name, Michael,” the post continued.

“Trooper Patterson extended his hand and replied ‘My name is Michael Patterson, sir. Thank you for delivering me’.”

The chance encounter was so bizarre that the two followed up their roadside reunion with a second meet-up.

“Trooper Patterson and his mother visited Mr Bailly and his wife at their home. They all felt this story was so uplifting, it needed to be shared, and we agree,” NJSP wrote on Facebook.

Posted by New Jersey State Police on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

“After all, as a police officer, you don’t always get a chance to have a moment like this with people you once helped in your career.”

Whatever the odds of their reunion, maybe these guys need to buy a lottery ticket.

- Press Association