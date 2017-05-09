Dove's new bottles that come in all shapes and sizes are getting mercilessly trolled

Dove is committed to showing the diverse face of beauty, and their latest attempt to do so has raised more than a few giggles.

The brand has transposed its values onto the shape of its body wash, making a limited edition run of six “Real Beauty Bottles.” The bottles come in all shapes and sizes to represent all different body types.

Unfortunately, for many the idea of bottles meant to reflect body shapes is just a bit of a weird marketing choice.

Dove: Look! Bottles that are shaped a bit like bodies.

Everyone: pic.twitter.com/1iV466YiE7 — Alice Tew (@BuckinghamAlice) May 9, 2017

The whole dove bottles thing is just... pic.twitter.com/27awced2j1 — nihilist alex (@alivebearrly) May 9, 2017

One good thing is the creativity it’s sparked on Twitter. Many have immediately jumped in to suggest alternative shapes that could be added to the collection.

dove pls

why u do this dove pic.twitter.com/9NxQWcVLGm — darth:™ (@darth) May 8, 2017

My body type is not represented by any of those new body wash bottles, @Dove. Here's what I need. pic.twitter.com/kmhSFr5a5T — Vishveshwar Jatain (@eclecticV) May 9, 2017

In fact, some people really see some glaring omissions.

What about those of us with a big hole inside, @Dove? Where is our body wash? pic.twitter.com/W7ZPXCjOT8 — Kelly Luce (@lucekel) May 8, 2017

Whereas others are already sorted, they don’t need Dove’s special bottles.

thanks dove but i already found a bottle for my shape pic.twitter.com/asuo1vci0O — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) May 8, 2017

Little does Dove know I've already got a bottle that suits my body type. pic.twitter.com/A2OWL51c16 — isabel 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@isa_alcantara) May 8, 2017

sry @Dove but i already have a body wash that looks like me pic.twitter.com/uT2oAtZ9f0 — sarah gorman (@thesarahgorman) May 8, 2017

thanks Dove but I already have a body wash that matches my natural curves :) pic.twitter.com/IIkKAn0LjQ — Tim Federle (@TimFederle) May 8, 2017

And some just aren’t sure these bottles really reflect realistic body types.

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type pic.twitter.com/zzxy21DYuH — chekov's mankrik (@vrunt) May 8, 2017

@FastCompany @Dove These are only realistic body types for The Muses from Hercules... pic.twitter.com/xTEC1vMmB1 — Omri (@Omri_Rawrlan) May 8, 2017

The bottles have raised more questions than you would expect from body wash. Some think it’s a bit reductive: are these the only body types available?

@moorehn @lizzieohreally Also matches the perplexing insistence that each of us is either pear- or apple- or athletic- or tall- or curvy- shaped. #Sigh — Martha Shaughnessy (@SFShag) May 8, 2017

ah, yes, as women around the world have long said, "get me the fat bottle of body wash! That'll change things!" — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) May 8, 2017

But, luckily for Dove, not everyone is a hater.

those dove bottles lowkey thicc... — brandon (@sexualjumanji) May 8, 2017

Even though the delivery is *slightly* odd and it’s been exceptionally fun to troll, Dove should still get the props it deserves for challenging society’s unrealistic portrayals of beauty.