Dough! Pizza truck crash leaves hundreds of pizza sprawled across motorway
Waring pizza lovers - this might be a sight for sore eyes.
A truck containing hundreds of frozen pizzas crashed on an American highway.
The spillage happened after a truck's trailer hit a bridge.
It's took highway officials four hours to clear the load of frozen pizzas - sprawled across part of a motorway in Arkansas.
No one-was hurt - but the road had to be closed.
Danny Straessle from the state's Department of Transportation told KATV what they had to face:
