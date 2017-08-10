Dough! Pizza truck crash leaves hundreds of pizza sprawled across motorway

Waring pizza lovers - this might be a sight for sore eyes.

A truck containing hundreds of frozen pizzas crashed on an American highway.

The spillage happened after a truck's trailer hit a bridge.

It's took highway officials four hours to clear the load of frozen pizzas - sprawled across part of a motorway in Arkansas.

No one-was hurt - but the road had to be closed.

Danny Straessle from the state's Department of Transportation told KATV what they had to face:

Let's face it: