Don't worry, Joe Biden loves his Obama bromance memes as much as we do
14/03/2017 - 22:46:53Back to Discover Home
Former US vice-president Joe Biden is known for many things: a campaigner against domestic violence, fundraiser for cancer research and supporter of LGBTQ rights.
These are all very well and good, but for many of us he’s predominantly known for being the biggest meme of 2016.
There’s no doubt 2016 was a tough year for all of us. Luckily, the bromance between Biden and former president Barack Obama gave us the strength to plod on.
Biden: bro come over— Sol 💜🌈TOMORROWXNDN (@queerstewart) November 11, 2016
Obama: bro we're supposed to be packing
Biden: look I made a flipagram of us throughout our 8 years
Obama: BROO pic.twitter.com/eyXvy0RMZZ
Biden: Ok here's the plan: have you seen Home Alone— Dean E. S. Richard (@deanfortythree) November 11, 2016
Obama: Joe, no
Biden: Just one booby trap
Obama: Joe pic.twitter.com/IDTc2L1sKF
"barack please don't leave me with them"— WSHH FANS (@WORIDSTARHIPH0P) September 27, 2016
"joe you're leaving when I leave"
"oh right lmao love u" pic.twitter.com/gnQE3UdyS8
The memes became such an internet sensation that apparently even Biden himself became aware of his online fame.
In an interview with Moneyish, Biden’s daughter Ashley said when she first told him about the memes he “sat there for an hour and laughed”. He even has a favourite meme, and we can’t fault his taste:
"See? Doesn't this feel right?"— Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) October 17, 2016
"Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you."
"You said we'd be together forev-"
"8 years. I said 8 years." pic.twitter.com/C2PoAXCD00
We don’t know about you, but we appreciate any opportunity to revisit the Obama-Biden bromance memes.
Join the conversation - comment here