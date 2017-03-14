Don't worry, Joe Biden loves his Obama bromance memes as much as we do

Former US vice-president Joe Biden is known for many things: a campaigner against domestic violence, fundraiser for cancer research and supporter of LGBTQ rights.

These are all very well and good, but for many of us he’s predominantly known for being the biggest meme of 2016.

There’s no doubt 2016 was a tough year for all of us. Luckily, the bromance between Biden and former president Barack Obama gave us the strength to plod on.

The memes became such an internet sensation that apparently even Biden himself became aware of his online fame.

In an interview with Moneyish, Biden’s daughter Ashley said when she first told him about the memes he “sat there for an hour and laughed”. He even has a favourite meme, and we can’t fault his taste:

We don’t know about you, but we appreciate any opportunity to revisit the Obama-Biden bromance memes.
