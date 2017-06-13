Don't Look Back In Anger sung in Paris in honour of the Manchester and London attack victims

Don’t Look Back In Anger was sung in honour of the victims of recent terror attacks in Manchester and London at England’s international friendly against France in Paris.

The song, by Manchester band Oasis, was followed by the national anthems being sung by both nations. Players then stood side-by-side around the centre circle as a minute’s silence was observed at the Stade de France.

The touching gesture comes just two years after England paid similar respects when they hosted France at Wembley Stadium in the wake of the Paris terror attacks. Then, English fans came together to sing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, just four days after the attacks had occurred.

'Don't Look Back In Anger' echoes around the Stade de France as the victims of the recent London & Manchester attacks are remembered pic.twitter.com/Im5DfWY2c6 — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 13, 2017

The respects paid in Paris were warmly welcomed by fans in Britain.

Huge respect to France for playing don't look back in anger in respect to U.K. Terror attacks #FRAENG #FRAANG 🇬🇧🇫🇷 — Liam (@5uperLiam) June 13, 2017