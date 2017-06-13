Don't Look Back In Anger sung in Paris in honour of the Manchester and London attack victims

Back to Discover Home

Don’t Look Back In Anger was sung in honour of the victims of recent terror attacks in Manchester and London at England’s international friendly against France in Paris.

The song, by Manchester band Oasis, was followed by the national anthems being sung by both nations. Players then stood side-by-side around the centre circle as a minute’s silence was observed at the Stade de France.

The touching gesture comes just two years after England paid similar respects when they hosted France at Wembley Stadium in the wake of the Paris terror attacks. Then, English fans came together to sing the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, just four days after the attacks had occurred.

The respects paid in Paris were warmly welcomed by fans in Britain.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, England, Football, France, International football, Stade de France, Video, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in #Discover