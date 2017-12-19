Donegal nightclub granted licence to open on Christmas night

A Donegal nightclub is causing controversy with its decision to open on Christmas night.

The Limelight nightclub in Glenties has been granted a special licence to open at one minute past midnight on Christmas- technically on St Stephen's morning.

At least 1,600 people are expected to turn up.

Brian Carr from the local community development group said the club will do their best to limit disruption.

"All these people are going to converge on the town for a good two hours at a minute past 12 when the bar opens. So they will be in town from around 11.30pm until four or five in the morning," he said.

"I think there's some undertaking that the owners will move them on quicker out of town. I think that's one of the reasons that the judge granted the licence."