Donegal is just showing off in this breathtaking time-lapse of the Northern Lights

If visiting Donegal wasn’t already on your Irish bucket list, it will be now.

For the past few years, the town of Inishowen has been given a sneak peek of the famous Northern Lights, Aurora Borealis.

Until now, astronomers have said for the event to happen in Ireland is extremely rare but the northern town has been lucky enough to catch the stunning views on multiple occasions around this time of year.

Last week, photographer Brendan Diver from Photos from Ireland, captured this timelapse of the breathtaking lights over the peninsula.

WOW.

Seriously Donegal, you’re only showing off now.