Donegal Airport voted world's second most scenic airport landing on the globe

Donegal Airport has been named as the second most beautiful in the world to view on approach.

The airport at Carrickfin, which came in at number seven in the survey by private jet booking service Private Fly last year, came behind Juancho E Yrausquin Aiport on the Dutch Caribbean island of Saba.

The independent panel of travel industry experts and influencers selected this year’s long list of 36 global airports before the public voted for the top 10.

Here's a reminder for you of the view on approach to the airport.