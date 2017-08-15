Donald Trump's Twitter account just retweeted someone calling him a fascist

by Greg Murphy

Donald Trump's official Twitter account has retweeted someone who seems to be calling the President of the United States a fascist.

Twitter user @MikeHolden42 was replying to a Fox and Friends news story with the headline 'FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: President Trump 'seriously considering' a pardon for ex-Sheriff Joe Arpaio'.

The story was retweeted by the president when Mr Holden responded.

The post has since been unretweeted by President Trump's account.

Mr Holden posted the following tweet in response.

I'm announcing my retirement from Twitter. I'll never top this RT. pic.twitter.com/HuGHkiPoyR — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) August 15, 2017

At the time of writing, he had 1,017 followers on the social media site.

President Trump's account also retweeted a picture, with the caption 'Nothing can stop the #TrumpTrain!!' which depicts a CNN reporter being run over by a train with the president's name on the site.

Both the retweet and tweet have been deleted since.