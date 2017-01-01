Donald Trump's solution to cyber security problem is to send things by courier and everyone made the same joke

The threat to cyber security is a problem the world is facing right now, and it appears Donald Trump may have come up with a solution: courier deliveries.

The president-elect expressed his doubts about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations, saying “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private.

Trump, asked about cyber security, says important things should be WRITTEN and delivered by COURIER. Also Barron Trump gets a shout-out (?) pic.twitter.com/jmnTABAj9U — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) January 1, 2017

He told reporters during his annual New Year’s party that he believes in writing out important messages and having it delivered the old-fashioned way.

He said: “You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier.”

And of course, the internet had only one thing in mind:

Make Carrier Pigeons Great Again pic.twitter.com/1VDQcmfz0k — Matt Viser (@mviser) January 1, 2017

Carrier pigeons are gonna make a comeback https://t.co/vIBCeJXD2d — HANUKKAH SZN (@NaturallyKatz) January 1, 2017

PEOTUS Trump has vowed to use carrier pigeons and revise the pony express for all official communication. — TC Weber (@norinrad10) January 1, 2017

America must continue to move forward and blaze new trails and create new opportunities for carrier pigeons. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) January 1, 2017

LOLBreakingNews: @reaIDenaldTrump to install pigeon coops at the WH for carrier pigeons says it will be more secure to send messages pic.twitter.com/VlDwo3RvPu — mjrb (@maddyjrbrown) January 1, 2017

@rainesterri tweets, now delivered by carrier pigeons the way God intended — YoAdrienne (@hyperbolise) January 1, 2017