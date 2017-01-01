Donald Trump's solution to cyber security problem is to send things by courier and everyone made the same joke

The threat to cyber security is a problem the world is facing right now, and it appears Donald Trump may have come up with a solution: courier deliveries.

The president-elect expressed his doubts about the security of online communications his administration is likely to use for everything from day-to-day planning to international relations, saying “no computer is safe” when it comes to keeping information private.

He told reporters during his annual New Year’s party that he believes in writing out important messages and having it delivered the old-fashioned way.

He said: “You want something to really go without detection, write it out and have it sent by courier.”

And of course, the internet had only one thing in mind:
KEYWORDS: Computer security, Donald Trump, Internet, New Year, Pigeons, Security

 

