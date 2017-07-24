Donald Trump’s sketch of the New York skyline is going up for auction – with a starting bid of $9,000

A drawing by Donald Trump of the New York skyline is up for auction in New York.

The drawing was completed on the front of a envelope in 2005 for a charity fundraiser in aid of the Pitney Bowes Pushing the Envelope to Support Literacy Programme.

The programme aimed to support literacy charities in Europe, Canada and the US by asking stars from those areas to draw on envelopes, which were later auctioned off on Ebay.

(Nate D Sanders/PA)

Other celebrities to doodle on envelopes to raise funds included Charlize Theron, Damien Hirst and Stephen Fry.

According to the auctioneers selling the Trump envelope 12 years after it was first auctioned off, Nate D Sanders, the picture is in fine condition, barring a “light smudge and abrasion” to its right side.

Bidding begins on Thursday, with a starting price of $9,000.